Your View: Antonio F.D. Cabral - State tax dollars should go to Massachusetts programs
Every day, I fight to secure state funding for programs that make a real difference in our community, from youth programming at Dennison Memorial Community Center to the youth apprenticeship program at the New Bedford Festival Theatre. I fight for more local aid to boost the capacity of our local police departments - the law enforcement agencies responsible for ensuring our public safety - more state aid for our schools, roads and bridges, and for incentives to bring jobs to SouthCoast.
