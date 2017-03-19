Who will get to regulate new Mass. pot industry?
In a new skirmish in the political war over regulating retail marijuana in Massachusetts, the state treasurer is asking lawmakers for $10 million to pay for upfront costs and arguing against legislative efforts to strip her office of cannabis oversight responsibility. Deborah B. Goldberg, Massachusetts' top pot regulator, is scheduled to testify Monday before the Legislature's Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy, noting her office has spent substantial time preparing to oversee the industry, readying an infrastructure to protect public health and safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC