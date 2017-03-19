Who will get to regulate new Mass. pot industry?

In a new skirmish in the political war over regulating retail marijuana in Massachusetts, the state treasurer is asking lawmakers for $10 million to pay for upfront costs and arguing against legislative efforts to strip her office of cannabis oversight responsibility. Deborah B. Goldberg, Massachusetts' top pot regulator, is scheduled to testify Monday before the Legislature's Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy, noting her office has spent substantial time preparing to oversee the industry, readying an infrastructure to protect public health and safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.