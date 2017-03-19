Who will get to regulate new Mass. po...

Who will get to regulate new Mass. pot industry?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

In a new skirmish in the political war over regulating retail marijuana in Massachusetts, the state treasurer is asking lawmakers for $10 million to pay for upfront costs and arguing against legislative efforts to strip her office of cannabis oversight responsibility. Deborah B. Goldberg, Massachusetts' top pot regulator, is scheduled to testify Monday before the Legislature's Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy, noting her office has spent substantial time preparing to oversee the industry, readying an infrastructure to protect public health and safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day" Mar 18 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
Congressman steers millions to brothers compani... Mar 17 Corrupt NJ 1
News Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t... Mar 14 The public offender 5
Nicole Kelly Mar 10 Mike 1
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... Mar 4 Donald duck Von T... 7
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child Mar 2 SBPD2017 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC