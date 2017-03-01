We're No. 1 and proud of it
Boston might not be the "Hub of the Universe," but if you believe U.S. News & World Report, you won't find a better state in which to live and work than Massachusetts. While we might think the grass is greener elsewhere, especially this time of year, it's the residents of the 49 other states who should be green with envy.
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|20 hr
|SBPD2017
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Feb 28
|Frogface Kate
|6
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
