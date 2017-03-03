Warren defends opposition to HUD head
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren Friday defended her opposition to Ben Carson as the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, saying she had reconsidered his ability to stand up to President Trump. "It has become ever clearer that the president needs, the country needs, heads of agencies and members of the Cabinet who will stand up to the president, and Dr. Carson just doesn't pass that test," Warren said after a roundtable with small business owners in Lawrence.
