View Press Release
Each of the six centers acquired provide person-centered day services to elders, including medication management and nutritional and nursing support. The centers, located in Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties, generated revenues of approximately $18 million for the 12-month period prior to the acquisition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Tue
|Frogface Kate
|6
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC