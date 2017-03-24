UMass researchers catch glimpse of ancient galaxy
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have caught a detailed glimpse deep into the history of the universe, using a novel telescope to spot an ancient galaxy with a surprising makeup that is raising new questions about what happened after the big bang. In a study set for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, UMass astronomer Alexandra Pope and her colleagues detailed their observations of a galaxy that can be seen from Earth only as it was 12.5 billion years ago - about 1.3 billion years after scientists believe the universe was born.
