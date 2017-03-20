UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Mana...

UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management Online MBA Ranked First in US by Financial Times

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: University of Massachusetts Amherst

The Online MBA offered by the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has been ranked first in the United States by the Financial Times and third in the world. This year's ranking represents an increase from fifth in the U.S. and the ninth spot in the world in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... Mar 4 Donald duck Von T... 7
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child Mar 2 SBPD2017 1
Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ... Feb 27 SBPD17 1
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Feb 26 jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) Feb 25 Phart Real Loud 5
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC