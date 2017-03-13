UMass Amherst Chemical Engineer Share...

UMass Amherst Chemical Engineer Shares $1.8 Million NIH Grant to Study Human Body Clock

Michael A. Henson, a chemical engineer at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of three researchers working with a four-year, $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study circadian rhythms in an effort to better understand the workings of the human body clock. The research could provide the basis for new forms of light or drug therapies that will allow people with changing work schedules to stay alert when awake for long periods of time and to avoid chronic fatigue from irregular sleep.

