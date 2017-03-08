Two Views: Gutting EPA's budget would endanger the health of millions of Americans

When President Trump laid out his agenda before Congress recently, he vowed to “promote clean air and clean water.” So why did his administration recently propose to slash the Environmental Protection Agency's current budget by 24 percent and cut its staff by 20 percent? All told, the administration is calling for eliminating 38 programs entirely and reducing state grants and air and water programs by 30 percent. The EPA has made remarkable progress cleaning up pollution since its inception in 1970, but there is much more work to do.

