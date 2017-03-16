Trump's Budget Would Finally Fire Big Bird, Defund NPR
The new White House budget proposal, a wish list of President Donald Trump's policies, would cut funding to several arts and grants programs that Republicans have decried for decades. Specifically, the budget "proposes to eliminate funding for other independent agencies," including the National Endowment for the Arts , National Endowment for the Humanities , and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which sends some amount of funding to PBS and National Public Radio.
