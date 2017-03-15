Trump Paid $38 Million Tax on $150 Mi...

Trump Paid $38 Million Tax on $150 Million Income, Return Shows

President Donald Trump made more than $150 million and paid $38.4 million in federal taxes in 2005, according to two pages of his federal income tax return for that year that were broadcast by MSNBC. The White House confirmed those amounts in an emailed statement after the network said it planned to release the returns.

