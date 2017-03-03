Town board grants permit for contenti...

Town board grants permit for contentious Muslim cemetery in Massachusetts

A contentious proposal to build a Muslim cemetery in a Massachusetts town has cleared an important hurdle with approval from the community's zoning board. The Telegram & Gazette reports that Dudley's Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday approved the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester's plan to develop a cemetery on 55 acres of former farmland under conditions.

