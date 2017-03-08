The Latest: Massachusetts calls US tr...

The Latest: Massachusetts calls US travel ban 'unlawful'

12 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

The Latest on Hawaii's lawsuit and legal efforts by other U.S. states challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban : Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says her state is joining Washington state's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban. The Democrat said Trump's travel ban "remains a discriminatory and unconstitutional attempt to make good on his campaign promise to implement a Muslim ban."

