The Latest: Massachusetts calls US travel ban 'unlawful'
The Latest on Hawaii's lawsuit and legal efforts by other U.S. states challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban : Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says her state is joining Washington state's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban. The Democrat said Trump's travel ban "remains a discriminatory and unconstitutional attempt to make good on his campaign promise to implement a Muslim ban."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Kelly
|4 hr
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC