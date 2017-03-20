The Latest: Mass. AG eyeing all legal options regarding ban
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says she's considering all legal options in response to President Donald Trump's reworked travel ban. She calls the revised ban misguided and describes it as "a clear attempt to resurrect a discredited order and fulfill a discriminatory and unconstitutional campaign promise."
