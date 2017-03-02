The entire Mass. congressional delegation calls for Sessions resignation
Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller. All 11 members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are calling for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the wake of reports that he met with a Russian official during the 2016 campaign season and failed to disclose those meetings under oath.
