Teen Who Beheaded Classmate Has Been Indicted On First Degree Murder Charges

Matthew Borges, a 16-year-old Massachusetts native was indicted by a grand jury on first degree murder charges Monday , for the beheading of fellow Lawrence High School classmate Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino. Both of the boys had gone to smoke marijuana together on the evening of Nov. 18 when the assault took place.

