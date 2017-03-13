Teen Who Beheaded Classmate Has Been Indicted On First Degree Murder Charges
Matthew Borges, a 16-year-old Massachusetts native was indicted by a grand jury on first degree murder charges Monday , for the beheading of fellow Lawrence High School classmate Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino. Both of the boys had gone to smoke marijuana together on the evening of Nov. 18 when the assault took place.
