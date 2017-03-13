Sweet Season: Massachusetts Maple Weekend brings visitors to sugarhouses
Dan Kaufman explains the steps to making maple syrup to Wendy Keiser at Holiday Brook Farm on Saturday in Dalton during Massachusetts Maple weekend. The sap is put into the boiler after going through reverse osmosis, a process that removes much of the water and saves energy.
