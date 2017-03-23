Suspect in Massachusetts liquor store robbery found sleeping
Authorities say Melissa Holden was found asleep in the hallway of a nearby building a short time later - with a knife and bottles of vodka and Gatorade - the very items reported stolen. She was also wearing clothing similar to the suspect seen in store surveillance video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC