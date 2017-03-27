Suspect in Massachusetts liquor store robbery found sleeping

Suspect in Massachusetts liquor store...

Bladen Journal

Police in Massachusetts didn't have to look far for a suspect in the knifepoint robbery of a Pittsfield liquor store. Authorities say Melissa Holden was found asleep in the hallway of a nearby building a short time later - with a knife and bottles of vodka and Gatorade - the very items reported stolen.

