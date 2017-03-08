Study: Depressed patients with chroni...

Study: Depressed patients with chronic rhinosinusitis more likely to miss days of work or school

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Depressed patients with chronic rhinosinusitis are more likely to miss days of work or school than those without depression symptoms, according to the results of a new study led by the Sinus Center at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. The findings, published online today in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology , identify depression symptoms as the primary driver of lost days of productivity in patients with CRS, paving the way for more individualized therapy to improve overall quality of life in these patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole Kelly Fri Mike 1
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... Mar 4 Donald duck Von T... 7
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child Mar 2 SBPD2017 1
Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ... Feb 27 SBPD17 1
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Feb 26 jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) Feb 25 Phart Real Loud 5
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC