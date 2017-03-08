Study: Depressed patients with chronic rhinosinusitis more likely to miss days of work or school
Depressed patients with chronic rhinosinusitis are more likely to miss days of work or school than those without depression symptoms, according to the results of a new study led by the Sinus Center at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. The findings, published online today in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology , identify depression symptoms as the primary driver of lost days of productivity in patients with CRS, paving the way for more individualized therapy to improve overall quality of life in these patients.
