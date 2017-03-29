Statewide Marijuana Home Delivery Hit...

Statewide Marijuana Home Delivery Hits Massachusetts

The owner of the second dispensary to open in the legal marijuana market in Massachusetts will be the first to offer home delivery services throughout the entire state. In Good Health, a medical marijuana dispensary opened in 2015, will start offering marijuana home delivery in an effort to expand access to the elderly and those suffering from disabilities.

