Statewide Marijuana Home Delivery Hits Massachusetts
The owner of the second dispensary to open in the legal marijuana market in Massachusetts will be the first to offer home delivery services throughout the entire state. In Good Health, a medical marijuana dispensary opened in 2015, will start offering marijuana home delivery in an effort to expand access to the elderly and those suffering from disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|coco
|268
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|16 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC