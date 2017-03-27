State to cover AP exam costs for low-...

State to cover AP exam costs for low-income students

The state will pick up the tab for low-income students taking Advanced Placement exams in science, technology, engineering and math subjects this year after the federal government stopped providing dedicated funding. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced Thursday morning at an Everett Chamber of Commerce Breakfast that the STEM Advisory Council will cover the costs of coming tests for low-income Massachusetts students, with an allocation of approximately $326,000.

