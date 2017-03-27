State to cover AP exam costs for low-income students
The state will pick up the tab for low-income students taking Advanced Placement exams in science, technology, engineering and math subjects this year after the federal government stopped providing dedicated funding. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced Thursday morning at an Everett Chamber of Commerce Breakfast that the STEM Advisory Council will cover the costs of coming tests for low-income Massachusetts students, with an allocation of approximately $326,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|11 hr
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC