State police on guard after London attack
BOBBIES ON ALERT: After downtown London was rocked by a terror attack yesterday, Massachusetts police teamed up with federal agencies to help monitor any potential threats. Bay State police say they are monitoring information from the terrorist attack in London, while the state's top officials said they "stand in solidarity" with the British capital.
