State changes gears on Middleborough commuter rail plan

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has advanced plans to extend the Middleborough commuter rail line to New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton by 2024, a change designed to accelerate the long-planned project. Officials notified the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office on Wednesday that the South Coast Rail project will be split into phases, allowing the state to use the 7.5-mile Middleborough Secondary Line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.