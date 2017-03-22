State changes gears on Middleborough ...

State changes gears on Middleborough commuter rail plan

Read more: Boston.com

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has advanced plans to extend the Middleborough commuter rail line to New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton by 2024, a change designed to accelerate the long-planned project. Officials notified the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office on Wednesday that the South Coast Rail project will be split into phases, allowing the state to use the 7.5-mile Middleborough Secondary Line.

