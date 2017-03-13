Special Report: Sex trade battle is now an online war
Cops who once ran street-corner stings now fight the sex trade online - using social media campaigns to thwart sex buyers - and stake out the hotels, "massage" parlors and apartments where men buying illegal sex meet the girls that pimps are advertising online. They're targeting "johns" and even young men who have never bought sex with facts about what they're doing to opiate-addicted girls and women whose lives are controlled by abusive pimps.
