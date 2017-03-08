Special Education and Transition Services Fair at Fairhaven High School

There will be a Special Education and Transition Services Fair held 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Fairhaven High School. It will be an informational fair designed to clarify the needs of students with disabilities to improve their post-high school outcomes, and it is meant to serve all students who currently have an active Individual Education Plan as well as their families, guardians, teachers, administrators, service providers and others who enrich their lives.

