Sorry, rodent fans, - Hamsters' won't be the next Amherst College mascot

Amherst College has whittled its list of possible new athletic mascots to five and, sorry, rodent fans, the Hamsters didn't make the cut. Hamsters was on the list of 30 semifinalists selected out of about 600 initial suggestions by a committee put together to come up with a new mascot for the Massachusetts school.

