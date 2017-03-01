Senate, AIM look to reset relations with public caucus

While gender pay equity legislation wended its way through Beacon Hill last session, the executive committee at the Associated Industries of Massachusetts was concerned. The committee made clear to AIM staff that it wanted to support a pay equity bill rather than be in opposition, but they thought the leading bills could be costly to employers, be a boon for trial attorneys and not really address the problem of pay inequities, AIM Chairman Dan Kenary said Wednesday.

