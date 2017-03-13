Sen. Warren is heading to Springfield to talk to residents
The trip on Monday is the latest in a series of stops across the state for the Democrat, who has stepped up outreach to voters ahead of her re-election campaign next year. Warren's schedule says she will be speaking about "what's happening in the Senate and how she's fighting for Massachusetts families."
