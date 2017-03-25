Samantha, 10, loves arts and crafts and gymnastics
Samantha is a bright 10-year-old girl of Caucasian descent who describes herself as artistic and kind. In her free time, Samantha enjoys gymnastics, arts and crafts, drawing, baking, playing soccer, and participating in Girl Scouts.
