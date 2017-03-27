River activists want discharge progra...

River activists want discharge program left with feds

River protection advocates on Thursday called on the state to step up in areas where federal environmental officials may pull back, while also urging lawmakers to reject a proposal for the Massachusetts to assume control of a federal water pollution program. Gov. Charlie Baker filed legislation this month that would allow the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to administer the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, a permit program that aims to address water quality by regulating sources of pollutants, such as stormwater and wastewater discharges.

