Rick Perry's No Ernie Moniz, and Other Ramblings of an Under-Capacitated Brain

Former Texas governor Rick Perry was confirmed by the U.S. Senate yesterday as secretary of the federal agency he once advocated eliminating, Energy -- but whose name he famously could not recall during a big moment in a presidential debate, a lapse that doomed his candidacy. Perry was quickly sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence, and nice color photos of Perry taking the oath of office soon appeared online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.