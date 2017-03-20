Rick Perry's No Ernie Moniz, and Other Ramblings of an Under-Capacitated Brain
Former Texas governor Rick Perry was confirmed by the U.S. Senate yesterday as secretary of the federal agency he once advocated eliminating, Energy -- but whose name he famously could not recall during a big moment in a presidential debate, a lapse that doomed his candidacy. Perry was quickly sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence, and nice color photos of Perry taking the oath of office soon appeared online.
