Rick Perry's No Ernie Moniz, and Othe...

Rick Perry's No Ernie Moniz, and Other Ramblings of an Under-Capacitated Brain

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Former Texas governor Rick Perry was confirmed by the U.S. Senate yesterday as secretary of the federal agency he once advocated eliminating, Energy -- but whose name he famously could not recall during a big moment in a presidential debate, a lapse that doomed his candidacy. Perry was quickly sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence, and nice color photos of Perry taking the oath of office soon appeared online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... Mar 4 Donald duck Von T... 7
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child Mar 2 SBPD2017 1
Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ... Feb 27 SBPD17 1
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Feb 26 jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) Feb 25 Phart Real Loud 5
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC