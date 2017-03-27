Retailers weighing sales tax cut ballot question
There may be a major tax cut competing with the significant tax increase that's already being prepared for the 2018 ballot in Massachusetts. Retailers have conducted polling and are encouraged by results suggesting Massachusetts residents are receptive to reducing the state sales tax, which was raised to 6.25 percent from 5 percent during a 2009 push led by House Speaker Robert DeLeo.
