Representative David M. Nangle (center).
That's the feedback state Representative David Nangle got last year when he proposed that some Massachusetts nonprofits be forced to pay property taxes. Despite complaints that some tax-exempt groups aren't paying for their fair share of municipal services, his plan was derailed by concerns it would hurt small, low-budget charities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|35 min
|Salons
|266
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC