RCN Launches Gigabit Cable Broadband in Massachusetts -
Cable overbuilder RCN continues to expand availability of the company's gigabit broadband service, this week launching the speedy option across Massachusetts. While the company's announcement notes that the no-contract service will run you $70 per month , it steps over the fact that the upstream side of the service clocks in at "just" 20 Mbps upstream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadbandreports.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC