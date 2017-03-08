Proposed law seeks protections for pr...

Proposed law seeks protections for pregnant workers

1 hr ago Read more: Boston Herald

An agreement among state lawmakers, business leaders and an advocacy group could pave the way for new accommodations for workers in Massachusetts who are pregnant or nursing mothers. A bill, which appears on track for passage on Beacon Hill, would require most employers to provide "reasonable accommodations" for pregnant workers, which could include such things as more frequent and longer breaks, a modified work schedule or a temporary transfer to a less strenuous position.

