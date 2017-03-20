President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks to the White...
Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller. President Donald Trump said in an interview Saturday on Fox News' "Watters' World" that it would be "a dream come true" to run against the Massachusetts Democrat.
