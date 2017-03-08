Pot panel targets June for bill

The Legislature's new marijuana committee will begin its work in earnest later this month with an "overview" hearing at the State House before holding similar hearings elsewhere in the state, the committee chairs said Wednesday. The hearing, scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 20, will be the first for the committee charged with researching and vetting marijuana-related bills filed since it became legal for adults to use, possess, grow or gift marijuana in December.

