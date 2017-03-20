Police investigate after loons shot and killed on Cape Cod
Massachusetts environmental police are investigating the deaths of two common loons found on Cape Cod with shotgun pellets in their bodies. The Boston Globe reports that the deceased birds were taken over the weekend to Tuft University's wildlife veterinary clinic, where experts are studying what happened to them.
