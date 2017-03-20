Police investigate after loons shot a...

Police investigate after loons shot and killed on Cape Cod

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Massachusetts environmental police are investigating the deaths of two common loons found on Cape Cod with shotgun pellets in their bodies. The Boston Globe reports that the deceased birds were taken over the weekend to Tuft University's wildlife veterinary clinic, where experts are studying what happened to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... Mar 4 Donald duck Von T... 7
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child Mar 2 SBPD2017 1
Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ... Feb 27 SBPD17 1
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Feb 26 jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) Feb 25 Phart Real Loud 5
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC