Police cite Mass. sixth-grader for tr...

Police cite Mass. sixth-grader for trespassing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Police in Massachusetts served a sixth-grader with no-trespass orders after neighbors grew wary of the girl cutting through their properties to get to and from her school bus stop. The mother of 11-year-old Autumn Blanchard told the Cape Cod Times that her daughter received three pink no-trespass notices from the Harwich Police Department on March 2. Krystal Blanchard said she was unaware neighbors had an issue until the police arrived at her door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) 17 hr Kicked 267
News Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day" Mar 18 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
Congressman steers millions to brothers compani... Mar 17 Corrupt NJ 1
News Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t... Mar 14 The public offender 5
Nicole Kelly Mar 10 Mike 1
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... Mar 4 Donald duck Von T... 7
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 USS LIBERTY 2
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,849,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC