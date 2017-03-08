Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim to open this year
Berkshire County's first medical marijuana cultivation facility is taking shape off Dalton Avenue, with hiring poised to begin. The venture, to be called Berkshire Roots, is likely to be the first of three dispensaries to open in Pittsfield in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Kelly
|Fri
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC