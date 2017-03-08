Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensa...

Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim to open this year

Berkshire Eagle

Berkshire County's first medical marijuana cultivation facility is taking shape off Dalton Avenue, with hiring poised to begin. The venture, to be called Berkshire Roots, is likely to be the first of three dispensaries to open in Pittsfield in 2017.

