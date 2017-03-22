Pharmacy Owner Acquitted Of Murder In Meningitis Outbreak That Caused 64 Deaths
Barry Cadden, center, an owner of the New England Compounding Center, was acquitted of 25 counts of second-degree murder of people who received tainted steroids manufactured by the pharmacy. He was found guilty of racketeering and mail fraud.
