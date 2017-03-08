Partnership stands by area small businesses
The North Central Massachusetts Development Corporation and the Assabet Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday a new partnership to bring $2 million in micro-lending resources to young companies in the Assabet Valley Region. "We are very pleased to be partnering with the North Central Massachusetts Development Corporation to support small businesses here in Assabet Valley," said Sarah Cressy, president and CEO of the Assabet Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Feb 27
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Feb 26
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Feb 25
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC