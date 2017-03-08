Partnership stands by area small businesses

The North Central Massachusetts Development Corporation and the Assabet Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday a new partnership to bring $2 million in micro-lending resources to young companies in the Assabet Valley Region. "We are very pleased to be partnering with the North Central Massachusetts Development Corporation to support small businesses here in Assabet Valley," said Sarah Cressy, president and CEO of the Assabet Valley Chamber of Commerce.

