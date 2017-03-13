Pain doctor accused of overprescribing opioids pleads guilty
At Dr. Fathalla Mashali's pain management clinics, the waiting rooms were often so packed with patients that people sat on the floor, leaned against walls and spilled into the hallways. That's because, federal prosecutors say, Mashali was prescribing oxycodone and other powerful opioid painkillers at alarming rates to people making risky use of drugs.
