Our Opinion: ACA's departure would hit hard in Massachusetts

Massachusetts' health care plan was in many ways a model for the Affordable Care Act so the state has a particularly keen interest in Republicans "repeal and replace" effort and its impact on state residents. We're fortunate to have Romneycare as a bulwark against the gutting of Obamacare, but if the GOP plan becomes law the state's health care system could suffer a body blow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.