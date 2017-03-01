Officials: White supremacy group active at UMass Boston
Officials at UMass Boston Wednesday urged students there to be on alert because an apparent white supremacy group has been posting "intimidating" flyers on campus. Under the subject line "Disturbing Behavior on Campus," Provost Winston Langley notified students that the university learned Tuesday "a group, which has identified or associated itself with white supremacy, has been clandestinely posting intimidating flyers around campus." Langley did not identify the group, which he said operates under the cover of darkness, but last month the white supremacy group Identity Evropa tweeted photos of its posters with the message, "Are you a student @UMassBoston and sick of the #antiwhite agenda? Join us."
