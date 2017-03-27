Number of snow days in Nova Scotia sc...

Number of snow days in Nova Scotia schools amounts to a crisis: expert

It is "bizarre" how often Nova Scotia schools are closed because of weather, and the number of days lost this year amounts to a crisis, an education expert said Tuesday. Paul Bennett, director of Schoolhouse Consulting in Halifax, said there has been an average of 12 lost days this school year in the province due to inclement weather, including closures at many boards Tuesday.

