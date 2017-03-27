No big impact expected in Mass. after...

No big impact expected in Mass. after Trump energy order

19 hrs ago

A federal overhaul of energy regulations won't change things too much for consumers in the Berkshires as the state continues marching toward a clean energy future. But President Donald Trump's executive order on Tuesday loosening restrictions on coal plants and prompting a review of the former administration's Clean Power Plan may affect how Massachusetts competes economically with the rest of the country.

