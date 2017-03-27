No big impact expected in Mass. after Trump energy order
A federal overhaul of energy regulations won't change things too much for consumers in the Berkshires as the state continues marching toward a clean energy future. But President Donald Trump's executive order on Tuesday loosening restrictions on coal plants and prompting a review of the former administration's Clean Power Plan may affect how Massachusetts competes economically with the rest of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|17 hr
|coco
|268
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC