New non-profit aims to raise $50M to fight opioid addiction

16 hrs ago

A new non-profit in Massachusetts plans to raise $50 million over the next three years to support innovative efforts to fight opioid addiction and substance abuse and has already attracted $13 million in funding commitments. RIZE Massachusetts held its first meeting in Boston on Tuesday morning and has begun its search for an executive director.

