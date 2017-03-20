new Mother, 4 children die in Mass. house fire
Residents of a small Massachusetts town are grieving after a woman and her four children were killed in a house fire. The Boston Globe reports dozens of churchgoers gathered at the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Warwick for an emotional Sunday service.
